‘Pursue studying to sustain a good future’

TWO young women from Tewai-Siassi, Morobe, are calling on female school leavers in the district to pursue studies for a better future

Jerolyne Gensong and Eunice Tam were unable to make it after completing Grade 10 but managed to pursue further studies and are currently employed.

Gensong, who works as a dispatch clerk with Plum Trade in Lae, said she could not make it to Grade 11 after completing high school but she never gave up and pursued further studies.

“I was a school leaver with no hope and there are thousands of others like me in rural areas who were left out due to the education system of PNG. I want them to take up studies so that they too can be equipped to face the world.

“I enrolled at the Indigenous Commercial Competency-Based Training (ICCBT) centre in my district and studied sales and marketing for a year and upon completion of studies I was accepted to work.”

She said many young women were left out after completing high school but there were other options available and institutions such as ICCBT and many others provided avenues for them to get a qualification.

Tam who works for Paradise Limited as a sales representative said many young females considered as school-leavers should not see themselves as failures but be encouraged to further their education.

“I was lucky to be accepted to study at ICCBT so I am appealing to other women in the district to consider taking up studies as well. We are lucky to have an institution that provides life skills training in our district therefore young women and men should consider studying there,” she said.

ICCBT was set up in Tewai-Siassi district to give equal opportunities to non-school leavers who could not make it through the formal education system.

