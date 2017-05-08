Put rights before development: Geno

By TABITHA NERO

PROTECTING the rights of individuals before development is what Ila Geno hopes to achieve if elected as Central Governor.

The former Chief Ombudsman Ila Geno said the Constitutional Democratic Party stood for ethical leadership “with integrity to protect rights of individuals before development”.

Geno had spent more than 40 years in the public service as police commissioner, public service commissioner and chief ombudsman.

He is contesting the seat with 27 others and welcomed the inclusion of women candidates.

“More women should be nominated for elections and more should be appointed for top positions in the country,” Geno said.

Geno said the party drew its policies on the Constitution which was based on the first five books of the Bible.

