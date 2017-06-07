Putting lives at risk

By Rebecca Kuku

STREET vendors, including children, are breaking traffic laws and putting their lives and those of motorists at risk, says Traffic Operations director Joseph Joe.

Joe said that any part of the road where vehicles are moving should not be used for other businesses as it may cause accidents.

“We have warned them many times already and police have chased them away a couple of times but they keep coming back and are continuing to sell things on the road, especially at the traffic lights area.

“This endangers not only their lives but the lives of other road users.

Many times, children are seen at the traffic lights selling stuff when they should be in school, and that is also against the law.

“There is already a law in place that protects children and says that they should not be used to make money, so it all comes down to enforcing the law.”

Joe is warning the families of children who sell things on roadside and road islands that they are breaking the law and putting their children’s lives at risk.

But for the Joseph brothers, it is their livelihood.

The seven brothers from Goroka sell stuff on roadsides and road islands to support their family. The second-born brother, 15-year-old Gibson, said he and his brothers all stand at strategic locations along roads at Waigani to sell their products.

“We buy things from the Chinese shops and then resell them on the road with an added mark-up to make a profit; in a day when business is good we make about K100 to take back for our family to buy food and on a bad day we make K40, sometimes less.

“Our father is in Kwikila and our mother stays at home with our little ones. There are 15 of us.

“The other eight siblings are too young to help, so the seven of us older siblings sell stuff on the road to support our mother and our young siblings.”

