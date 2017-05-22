PX renames Fokker aircraft ‘Hoskins’

AIR Niugini has put on its Fokker-70 aircraft flying to Hoskins in West New Britain a logo of the New Britain Palm Oil Limited to mark its 50th anniversary.

NBPOL’s Kimbe operation general manager Harry Brock said since 1973, the company had been associated with Air Niugini, not only to carry its employers but also transporting NBPOL’s world-class DAMI seeds.

“DAMI seed is world-known and has left New Britain to be planted in oil palm growing regions of the world through Hoskins Airport in an Air Niugini plane,” Brock said.

“Since 1973, we have exported over 195 million seeds out of Hoskins.”

NBPOL country manager Robert Nilkare said it was a very unique company, an amazing agri business in PNG and its contributions had benefited everyone.

“On behalf of the company and the Group CEO David Mather, I want to thank Air Niugini and all the corporate companies that have been associated with NBPOL over the last 50 years.”

Air Niugini general manager commercials Dominic Kaumu said the airline was pleased to unveil the NBPOL logo on the aircraft.

“We are very much appreciative of the support NBPOL has made towards the success of Air Niugini over the years,” Kaumu said.

