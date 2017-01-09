Villagers to be assisted by NGO

By VICKY BAUNKE

THE people of South Nomane district in Chimbu will benefit from a village-based relief foundation that will assist the nine tribes of the Wara Sua LLG during disasters.

The Wiwe Hora Relief Foundation (WHRF) is a non-government organisation based in Chimbu launched last Wednesday in the Wara Sua village, 50km south of Kundiawa. The organisation was established in 2015 after the area was categorised as one of the worst affected areas during the 2015 frost and drought disaster in the country.

WHRF consultant Joe Kin Kaupa told The National that the village was located in a remote and isolated area with no easy access to basic government services.

He said patron David Kini had founded the WHRF to assist the villagers and provide relief in times of disasters and other emergencies.

Kaupa said with more assistance from the community and other sponsors, the foundation had the potential to expand into the district and eventually into the province to provide relief and support to disaster-stricken areas.

