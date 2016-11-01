Qantas starts PNG, Brisbane flights

By OGIA MIAMEL

QANTAS Airways Limited launched its daily flight service between Port Moresby and Brisbane yesterday.

Qantas senior vice-president in Asia and PNG Benjamin Tan said the service would provide customers improved connections from PNG through Queensland capital for business and leisure travels.

He said the improved service would use a refreshed 174-seat B737-800 aircraft featuring 12 business class seats, upgraded in-flight entertainment and improved seat comfort.

It replaces Qantas turboprop-operated service between Port Moresby and Cairns and is aimed to maximise connections to New Zealand, Pacific Islands and North America.

“Our refurbished B737 provides over 300 entertainment options and Marc Newson designed business and economy seats,” he said.

“The new service between Port Moresby and Brisbane opens up a range of options for all our customers.

“For business travellers, the departure and arrival times in Port Moresby make it easy to fly in, take meetings in the afternoon or the next morning, then catch a flight back to Australia later the next day.”

Tan said for leisure travellers, the flights to Brisbane offer convenient connections across Australia and international transfers to North America, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

