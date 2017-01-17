Quality vs cost of city roads poor

ONE cannot help but feel for Works Secretary David Wereh and his mammoth task of maintaining the all high impact highways in the face of threats of landslides and other natural disasters.

As he stated, it is a gigantic challenge and task to keep these two vital national economic road links open 24/7 in the face of these unpredictable natural disasters .

And to add to his headaches, the Works provincial teams are always frustrated and harassed, rather than being supported, by greedy, ignorant landowners for compensation for damages caused by these natural disasters which all the right-thinking people accept as “acts of God” and not caused by men.

However, comparing the volatile and harsh environment of the Highlands Highway to the National Capital District environment, one would certainly wonder why, after spending exorbitant amounts of money constructing or upgrading the city roads, they still keep breaking up.

The NCD Commission and it engineers cannot continue to allow sub-standard contractors’ performance on these costly investments.

Even the marking of lanes on roads in residential areas is a waste of taxpayers money.

Who is approving all this ‘road accessories’ contracts?

Manu Resident

NCD

Like this: Like Loading...