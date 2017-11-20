Query over security

Executive Security Systems’ security personnel at the main entrance to Angau Memorial General Hospital in Lae have a very intimidating approach towards anyone wanting to enter.

This is very bad and should stop.

Those wanting to enter include sick people and others wanting to visit their sick family members or friends.

Security guards are supposed to check bags or bilums for unwanted items like betel nut or cigarettes, and monitor traffic.

They are supposed to grant admittance to those poor people who have had to wait outside the gate for the whole day.

Some go back home without achieving what they came for.

These people have the right to access any service provided by the Government.

Their rights must be upheld and respected by the guards.

MH

Lae

