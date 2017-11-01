Query on selling of league tickets

I WOULD like the PNG Rugby Football League management, staff and stakeholders to limit individuals to purchasing not more than five tickets at one time.

They should consider selling of tickets at the game venues as early as 10am before the kick-off.

This is to prevent vendors purchasing tickets in bulk, and then reselling at higher prices.

That will also give rugby league fans flying in from other centres, as well as those who are busy at work, an opportunity to purchase tickets.

Please consider other rugby league fans from afar who are coming just to watch the game.

N Kelpa

