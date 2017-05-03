Questions voters must ask themselves

The election is a job interview.

Candidates are asking you if they could work for you.

You make the decision and give the job to someone who will actually work for you and not for himself.

Someone who will spend your money (K10 million per year) in your interest.

Even better, someone who will have the will power, knowledge and skills to seek and negotiate more funding from international development partners and carry out impact projects for your benefit.

Would you employ someone who will steal from you?

When someone starts buying votes and wins, he will not work for you but will work for himself.

Watch out for money pushers, even if they sound like saints.

Port Moresby Northwest

Like this: Like Loading...