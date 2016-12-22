Quiet year for combat sports

By MELTON PAIS

COMBAT sports such as kickboxing, karate and taekwondo are not as popular in terms of competition in Papua New Guinea but that is not to say 2016 was a non-event.

For kickboxing, a professional endeavour with an amateur division, fighters such as Jonathan Tuhu, Lee Garap (Muay Thai), Rickson Yamo, Alfred Samuel and David Nane did their fighting almost exclusively off-shore.

Garap did bag a Muay Thai welterweight world title in Port Moresby in October, with the 34-year-old Simbu man stopping his Thailand challenger in the fifth round of a scheduled six at the Gold Club in Port Moresby.

Tuhu (24-6-0, 7 knockouts), known as “Black Gold” in Phuket, Thailand, where he trains and lives, was one of the most active fighters, with the Madang man registering a cluster of fights during the course of the last 12 months.

His latest fight was in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec 10 in the Phoenix Fighting Championship, where he lost a decision to the home fighter.

“I fought hard and didn’t come good. I lost on an unanimous points decisions,” Tuhu said.

While karate had Raymond Ovinou, taekwondo’s claim to fame was the qualification and participation of the aunt and nephew pairing of Samantha and Max Kassman to represent PNG at the Rio Olympics.

Both gave good accounts of themselves on the world stage.

A week after their return, their sport was in turmoil after the PNG Olympic Committee took action to suspend the federation for a lack of leadership on Oct 3.

The problem has since been rectified with the appointment of an interim board.

PNGOC president Sir John Dawanincura said the suspension of taekwondo was an indication that those involved in the sport were simply not committed to the cause.

For Karate PNG, the World Karate Federation updated and released its rankings in October, with Crystal Mari becoming PNG’s first ranked karate athlete with the following positions; Junior female kata – 25/88, junior female kumite 59Kg – 26/68, senior female kata – 357/396.

Like this: Like Loading...