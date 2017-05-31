Quit smoking, live longer

IT is disheartening to hear that the use of tobacco products, particular cigarette smoking, has increased many times in PNG over the last 20 years.

We are now ranked as the highest user of tobacco products in the Western Pacific region.

Today is World Tobacco Day and PNG joins the World Health Organisation and other countries in marking this event.

This year’s theme, “Tobacco – a threat to development” has been chosen to highlight the link between tobacco use and the damaging affect it has on sustainable development.

All countries are encouraged to ensure that strong and effective tobacco control measures are implemented as a part of their sustainable development agendas.

Tobacco use is a major health risk. Its use leads to tobacco-related diseases including cancer, heart disease, chronic respiratory illness, diabetes and stroke.

Indirect health impacts include asphyxia (breathing difficulties) in new-born babies and low birth weights, making the child vulnerable to diseases.

The result from a Global Youth Tobacco survey conducted in PNG in 2016, showed that 53 per cent of young people (aged between 13 and 15) are regularly smoking.

This rate is likely to be higher than reported, with the increasing availability of counterfeit cigarettes and illicit tobacco.

It is important that the Government and concerned stakeholders address this damage to the health of our people, and the effect on development in general.

This is where the Tobacco Control Act, which became law in 2016, comes in. The purpose of the Act is to control the sale, use and promotion of tobacco products and to use the mechanisms open to Government, and through new regulations to be released later this year, to reduce the use of the tobacco products.

That should include strict control on advertising and stronger controls on making smoking attractive to young people.

Controlling advertising on smoking through the main stream media is manageable but the same cannot be said about social media.

The law also intends to regulate the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale and use of tobacco.

Health Secretary Pascoe Kase in a statement earlier this year suggested that stopping the sale of cigarettes in packets less than 25 and packages of loose tobacco of less than 25 grams in shops would discourage smokers, especially young people. This is absurd. Young smokers do not have to buy these from shops.

On the streets, the business of informal sector vendors selling tobacco products is thriving. What will likely happen is that vendors will capitalise on the ban, purchase in bulk and continue selling.

And if the demand increases, the cost increases too.

Currently, a loose cigarette is selling at K1.20 on the street.

So from a packet of 25, K30 is collected. A packet is purchased for around K24 depending on where it’s bought.

That is cigarette alone. Loose tobacco also is another product which vendors make brisk business from its sale.

The challenge will be controlling the sale of tobacco products on the streets. Someone must take on the responsibility of penalising those who defy the instruction not to sell loose cigarettes. But who?

We hope that the Health department will not delay the necessary paperwork so this Act comes into operation soon.

Only then we will know what will be done, and needs to be done to effectively make it work. Otherwise it will be another white paper collecting dust at Waigani.

In the meanwhile, everyone should use this day to reflect on what they can do personally and professionally to reduce the use of tobacco products in their communities.

We see passive smoking as another area of concern and certain public places should be declared no-smoking zones.

People who do not smoke should not be exposed to cigarettes. We hope this is taken into consideration in the implementation of the act that the Health department is working on.

Kase rightly says the reduction in the use of tobacco products will reduce the adverse health effects, improve the economic development of our country and will promote overall health and wellbeing.

These changes will support the achievement of Vision 2050 for a smart, wise, fair and happy society.

Today is World Tobacco Day. Let us remind our friends, workmates and relatives who smoke of the dangers they are putting themselves in, and the financial burden they are incurring on the economy.

It just is not worth it.

