Quorum to address food security

THE first-ever Regional Pacific Food Security Cluster Forum will be hosted by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Fiji.

The three-day forum, which started yesterday, will be attended by national food security coordinators, government officials, national disaster management organizations, donors, UN agencies, local and international NGOs, academic institutions and others.

The purpose of the forum is to foster learning between representatives of food security clusters and sectoral coordination groups, provide opportunities to showcase the work of country-level clusters, discuss and generate strategic feedback on the work plan and contributions of the Regional Pacific Food Security Cluster.

It is also to generate and encourage wider participation from stakeholders involved in food security actions, coordination and programming across the Pacific in regional and country-level coordination efforts.

It will also enable and encourage sectoral coordination and partnerships, dialogue on food security issues, emergency preparedness and response planning, exchange of good practices and lessons learned, and support capacity development of national clusters.

Participants from Vanuatu, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Samoa and Papua New Guinea will be attending.

Like this: Like Loading...