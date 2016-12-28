Quorum question

TODAY’S Papua New Guinea Football Association congress in Kimbe, West New Britain, may be in breach of its own constitution through a lack of quorum.

The PNGFA congress requires a 50 per cent attendance of its 18 affiliates to proceed with its meeting, including election of the executives to a four-year term.

Seven associations — Hekari (Kutubu, SHP), Koupa (Central), Manus, Mendi and Wabag — have been handed provisional suspensions in the month leading up to the congress and may not attend, much less vote at the meeting while a further five — Madang, Tabubil, Lahi, NCDPSSA and Goroka — are in Port Moresby but are unlikely to travel to Kimbe due to a lack of funding. Before this latest development, incumbent president David Chung looked set to retain his position after the sidelining of his only rival John Kapi Natto through the suspension of the Southern Highlander’s Hekari Soccer Association and concurrent suspensions of four other associations (Lae, Koupa, Manus and Bougainville) on Nov 28.

Mendi and Wabag were the latest associations to be sanctioned by the PNGFA ostensibly for failing to adhere to their statutes and thus violating the electoral code.

Disappointed candidate and suspended Hekari president Kapi Natto described the latest suspension of Mendi as discriminatory.

“All these suspensions are vague with little explanation as to why the action was taken applying the electoral code,” Kapi Natto said yesterday.

“These were questionable actions in the lead-up to an elective congress,” he said.

Presidents of suspended associations Lae, Bougainville, Mendi and Manus echoed Kapi Natto’s concerns and questioned if a quorum could be mustered for the meeting to proceed today.

Lae soccer’s Roy Kamen got his association offside with the PNGFA after criticising their actions on social media.

Kamen, who is the manager of National Soccer League champions, the Lae City Dwellers, had been critical of Chung’s administration.

LFA president Andrew Narik and his general secretary Haiveta Kivia defended their decision on Kamen’s involvement because of his position in Morobe football.

Both said PNGFA never spelt out any instruction on Kamen to their associations, and they were obliged to back one of their own in the name of soccer.

Kapi Natto said it was a sad day for soccer especially for Lae, who had a long and proud history as one of the country’s leading football-playing provinces.

He said the 12 associations who supported him wanted to see change in football, and wanted to see the tangible benefits reaching the provinces.

The National understands that the presidents of these associations are now stranded in Port Moresby, and are looking for ways to travel to Kimbe for the meeting.

Wau, Mt Hagen, Simbu, New Britain Palm Oil, Kimbe and Port Moresby are understood to be backing Chung.

