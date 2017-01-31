Rabaul to build monitoring, evaluation centre

A MONITORING and evaluation centre will be built at the Rabaul district administration office at Kurakakaul to cater for assessment benchmarking examination programmes, provincial education authorities say.

Education adviser Hubert Wangun highlighted this when welcoming teachers in the district to the academic year at Malaguna Technical High School on Friday.

“It (the centre) will perform the exact role of the Measurement Service Unit in Port Moresby that controls all examinations,” he said.

“We are keen to see other districts in East New Britain take on this initiative that Rabaul district has shown.”

Benchmarking examinations were introduced into all elementary and primary schools in the district in 2015 and proved to be a success hence the need to set up a management programme.

He said benchmarking was a standard against which something could be measured or assessed and a benchmarking test brought accountability to schools by measuring students against quantifiable standards.

Wangun commended teachers from all clusters both in primary and elementary schools for forming an assessment committee and supporting the introduction of benchmarking.

He also commended the Rabaul district development authority (DDA) for supporting the initiative.

Rabaul administrator Marakan Uvano said the process of benchmarking must be clearly articulated as there would be different players in the education system.

Uvano said benchmarking was a tool to bring about change and there was a need to set benchmarks or targets to progress academically.

He said the set targets in benchmarking would help monitor and evaluate how much progress were made in the area.

