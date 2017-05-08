Rabaul commended for leadership stability

THE people of Rabaul have been commended for electing the same leaders who provided steady leadership.

Sir John Kaputin was the first Rabaul MP serving from 1977 to 2002.

In 2002, Dr Allan Marat took over from Sir John. He still holds the seat today.

Administrator Marakan Uvano said the people were privileged to have two leaders with similar leadership qualities who advocated on communal service delivery and not the handout mentality.

He said Sir John and Marat advocated on services which benefitted the people.

He said the electorate’s biggest challenge so far was the maintenance of infrastructure.

Uvano said the people of Rabaul should be praised for being wise and showing maturity in the way they elected their leaders who allowed the executive arm of the district to operate without fear.

