Rabaul district to have new M&E centre

A MONITORING and evaluation centre will be built at the Rabaul district administration office at Kurakakaul to cater for assessment benchmarking, examination and programmes, provincial education authorities say.

Education adviser, Hubert Wangun highlighted this when welcoming teachers in the district to the academic year at Malaguna Technical High School last Friday.

“The centre will perform the exact role of the Measurement Service Unit in Port Moresby that controls all examinations,” he said.

“We are keen to see other districts in ENB take on this initiative that Rabaul district has shown.”

Benchmarking examinations were introduced into all elementary and primary schools in the district in 2015 and proved to be a success hence the need to set up a management programme.

He said benchmarking was a standard against which something could be measured or assessed.

“Benchmarking test brought accountability to schools by measuring students against quantifiable standards,” he said.

Wangun commended teachers from all clusters both in primary and elementary schools for forming an assessment committee and supporting the introduction of benchmarking.

He also commended the Rabaul District Develoment Authority for supporting the initiative.

Rabaul district administrator, Marakan Uvano said the process of benchmarking must be clearly articulated as there would be different players in the education system.

Uvano said benchmarking was a tool to bring about change.

He said there was a need to set benchmarks or targets in order to progress academically.

Like this: Like Loading...