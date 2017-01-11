Rabbitohs win cup in Pangia

MK Rabbitohs won the William Powi Cup in the Pangia Off-season Rugby League competition after beating West Yambi Tarangau 6-4 last Saturday.

Rabbitohs came from a 4-2 half time deficit to out-muscle an equally determined Tarangau outfit in front of a boisterous crowd at the Pangia Secondary School Oval.

Tarangau’s big running lock Terry Tiye opened proceedings midway through the first half with a barnstorming run 10-metres out carrying several Rabbitohs players over the line. Tarangau failed the easy conversion later allowing Rabbitohs’ five-eighth Samson Guli to post a penalty from 40m out for a 4-2 half-time score line.

Rain in the second half did little to dampen neither the spirits nor the standard of football by both teams as play seesawed from one end of the field to the other.

It took some smart dummy half play from Rabbitohs No.9 Junior Waku, who sold dummied on the inside before stepping the cover defence to score the match-winning try in the 61st minute.

Tarangau pressed hard for a response while the Rabbitohs tried to put the game beyond doubt.

Rabbitohs skipper Nixon Tegali won the man-of-the-match award while player-of-the tournament was to Mandison Yapa of the Off-Cuts.

