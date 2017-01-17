Rabura passes away in Australia

CHIEF Migration Officer Mataio Rabura, pictured, passed away at a hospital in Australia on Saturday after a long illness.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill yesterday extended the nation’s condolences to the family of the late Rabura who hailed from Kira Kira village in the National Capital District.

O’Neill said Rabura was an outstanding public servant and diplomat who had served the nation for 43 years.

“It is with sadness that we have learned of the passing of the late Mataio Rabura in hospital in Brisbane over the weekend,” he said.

“Mr Rabura served our nation with honour for more than four decades including diplomatic postings in Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“In these roles he was an emissary for Papua New Guinea and worked to build relations with our friends in the region.”

He said in recent years, Rabura faced one of the most challenging jobs when he managed the Regional Processing Centre on Manus.

“This was a challenging role at the best of times, but he was up to this task,” O’Neill said.

“In doing so, he made a significant contribution to the resettlement programme and prevented further loss of life at sea at the hands of people smugglers.”

