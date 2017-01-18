Race for top four spots heat up in city indoor cricket

WITH three weeks away from the finals series, the PIH Corporate Indoor Cricket competition’s top four in the men’s and mixed divisions were given a shake, with a handful of teams on the wrong end of some nail-biting finishes last week.

The previously unbeaten PAG Roosters in the Laurabada pool (mixed) had their unbeaten tag removed at the hands second-placed PIH by only three runs.

ANZ then added more salt to their wounds as they scored 115 runs in reply to Roosters’ 69.

Despite their two losses, Roosters still hold on to pole position, closely followed by PIH (2), PNG Ports (3) and SCAL, who round off the top four.

Avurigo pool (mixed) leaders and reigning champions Avis continued their unbeaten run with a comfortable 74-run victory over National Parliament.

The match of the round for the Avurigo pool belonged to the Digicel Reds and Credit Corporation.

The Reds outstanding fielding and bowling was enough to hold off a fast-finishing Credit Corporation to defend their total of 81 and win by nine-runs. That win has shot the Reds into the top four, with Water PNG surrendering their fourth spot with a big loss to third-placed Rent-a-Tent.

Puma Energy and Swire Shipping were also on the winners’ list.

Meanwhile, the men’s division reigning champions and Avala pool leaders, Puma Energy, were given a scare by National Parliament as the first tie of season five was completed.

At the end of play, both teams were locked on 130 runs apiece.

With five runs to win off the last ball, Puma Energy’s last batting pair were determined to ensure the spoils were shared.

A well-placed shot saw the ball hit the side netting to earn two runs.

A scramble and a return to the keepers’ end by the National Parliament fielders could not keep a determined Puma Energy batsman making his ground as his dive was enough to get home and earn a share of the points between the two teams.

In the other pool matches, BSP flexed their muscles with a big win over IBS.

The men in green amassed 245 runs and restricted IBS to -13 runs to keep their hunt on for the top spot.

A second team surrendered their unbeaten tag in the competition with Lahara pool (men) pace-setters, PIH, falling short by 27 runs against fourth-placed Tent Manufacturers.

In another nail-biter, third-placed PAG Roosters held off a determined Moni Plus to win by a solitary run and hold onto third spot in the top four.

With three weeks to go until the playoffs, the top 10 is starting to take shape while the battle for the top four spots is heating up.

