Racing against time

By PETER PUSAL

ASE Boas is racing to be fully fit for the Rugby League World Cup.

PNG LNG Kumuls coach Michael Marum said the five-eighth would only be confirmed if he was “100 per cent to fit ” but would give him up till tomorrow’s captain’s run at the Oil Search National Football Stadium before making a decision.

While Boas has been known to play with injury, Marum said running the talented play-maker against the Welsh Dragons on Saturday when he was not fully fit would expose the 28-year-old to risks and a real possibility of missing the rest of the tournament if he aggravated his left knee injury.

“Right now Ase is 50/50. He’ll train tomorrow and we’ll give him until the captain’s run to prove his fitness but we won’t risk him if he’s not 100 per cent,” Marum said.

“We’ll give him as much time as possible but if he can’t then he won’t be put in.”

Marum’s comments were in contrast to the optimistic tone put forth by Boas himself at the start of the week where the Kumuls vice-captain told The National he was confident he would be fit to face Wales.

Marum confirmed that Boas would take part in training today and the coaching staff would have a better idea of his fitness.

The loss of Boas would force Marum to bring in either James Segeyaro or Lachlan Lam into the halves to partner halfback Watson Boas.

Marum said he was considering his options but would wait until tomorrow afternoon to make a decision.

“If Ase can’t play then we’ve got two options there. We can bring in young Lachlan (Lam) to start alongside Watson (Boas) or shift James (Segeyaro) to the halves. Lachlan is very talented and I’m sure he can handle the step up. while James has that big game experience and is smart, so it’s a decision we’ll make if we have to.

“We’ll need someone who can control the game and right now James is probably that guy.”

