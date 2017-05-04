Racing banned after road fight

WESTERN highlands police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari yesterday ordered an immediate stop to car racing on the Highlands Highway.

He issued the directive following a fight between people from Wurup-Kaiap and Kuli Gap yesterday morning near the Waghi Bridge.

Lakari said that some drivers from Wurup-Kaiap were racing each other on the highway to Kuli Gap market and that provoked those at the market to attack them with stones, sticks and bush knives.

This turned into a big fight on the road between the Komun and Waghi bridges, which forced the traffic to a standstill for about an hour.

Lakari said the incident happened in Jiwaka but since it was near the border of Western Highlands, he deployed personnel from the mobile squads, a task force and the public safety division to the area to stop the fight.

He gave reassurance that the incident was not election-related. “This is not an election related incident, it’s all about people not happy with some drivers under the influence of alcohol driving their vehicles like racing cars on the public road without respecting other road users,” he said.

Lakari said that public roads were not race tracks for drivers to be racing and urged them to respect on-coming vehicles and people walking on the side while on the road.

He also warned drivers breaking traffic rules that they would face the full force of the law.

