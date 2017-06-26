Radio report denied

THE Gaulim Teacher’s College in East New Britain has denied an National Broadcasting Corporation report that it is facing closure due to a lack of funding.

Principal Matei Yass said the administration was surprised to hear the news over the radio on June 20 and believed that it was started by some students.

“It was probably some rumours that a few students mentioned to their relatives and the news was put out,” he said yesterday.

He said the report prompted an official from the Department of Teacher Education Division to seek clarification.

“We are operating normally and the only issue we have at hand is the collection of (outstanding) fees from students.”

At its last meeting, the college’s governing council decided to give the students two weeks to settle the fees.

“The two weeks lapsed this week and they must consult sponsors to pay up,” Yassi said.

“That is the situation we have and we are getting positive responses from corporate sponsors that have begun to pay in monies.”

He said the college had some problems with food supply recently but it had since been resolved and the students were getting three meals a day.

“As a United Church institution, our local communities give a helping hand to substitute with garden food from the local community and this is never an issue,” Yass said.

He said the school was now into its second semester and payment of outstanding fees would help it to function.

