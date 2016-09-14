Rahman bags minor prize at snooker nationals

MARCUS Rahman claimed the BSP Minor National Snooker title after defeating Gavera Rima 4-0 in the best-of-seven frames final at the Q Club in Port Moresby on Sunday.

In the semifinals played earlier, Rahman beat Alotau’s Charles Elijah 3-0 while Rima edged Toka Owen 3-2.

The quarter-finals saw Rahman beat Gamu Miria 3-1, while Elijah pushed off George Rumints 3-2 in a tight affair.

At the other end, Rima beat Polin Kanamon 3-2, while Owen defeated Andrew Kaina 3-0 to make the semis. PNGBSA vice-president John Chan congratulated Rahman for winning the minor national snooker titles.

“Marcus has been spending table time practicing and this is the result,” Chan said.

Rahman earned automatic entry into the major final, which starts today. Alotau’s Lindsey Abisai made the highest break of 27, followed by Rahman with a 24 break.

Top-seed went to Vare Vaieke, who lost to Miria 2-1 in the top-16 playoff.

Vaieke also took out the best junior award. The best outstation player award went to Elijah and the most outstanding player award went to youngster Owen.

The plate playoff was an Alotau affair, with Moses Yaubihi beating Sione Matapepe.

Chan thanked BSP for their continued support over the past 14 years and supporting sponsors The National (platinum), Pacific MMI and NGCB, Niche (gold), Graffiti Signs, Strickland Real Estate, Huawei, Street Scene and Grant Agencies Ltd (silver), Nings Agencies and Kwila Insurance Corporation.

Related