Raicoast wants Sapia plans

CONGRATULATIONS Peter Sapia for winning the Raicoast seat in the past general election.

Raicoast has been neglected for the past 30 years.

To begin with, for the first 100 days, the people of Raicoast want to know your electorate development plans, strategies and visions for basic services

It is advisable also that you implement strict developmental, financial accountability processes and call for an immediate audit of the DSIP funds for the past 10 years.

We believe that so much of our district’s funds have been misused.

Sogie Rutz

Raicoast

