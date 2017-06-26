Rain, missing names slow start to voting in ENB

PEOPLE crowded polling places to cast their votes as polling in East New Britain got underway on Saturday.

Polling in Pomio started at a slow pace due to rain which saw officials being airlifted from Kokopo.

Assistant returning officers for Rabaul, Kokopo and Gazelle said people were complaining about their names missing from respective common rolls.

For Pomio, assistant returning officer Pius Maka said the issue was the same — names missing from the common roll.

Gazelle returning officer Peter Lapim said 32 polling teams were dispatched to the polling venues except for the Yalam ward team in Inland Baining LLG.

The team for Yayam and Lameraniam were airlifted by yesterday.

Lapim said they switched the venue for the ballot boxes from the Kerevat Police Station to Tomaringa Police Barracks near the counting venue at St Mary’s Vunakanau Secondary School.

Yesterday, Pomio’s last three polling teams were flown over from Kokopo. In Rabaul, Nordup, Matupit One, Nonga, Volavolo, Iawakaka and Raluan One voted.

