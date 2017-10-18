Rain-Tree Pirates edge Eagles in Hohola league opening round

THE Rain-Tree Pirates edged the Garden Hill Eagles 4-0 in the Maip-Mulitaka rugby league competition’s opening round at Ipi Park, Hohola, last Saturday.

Pirates scored the opening try through winger Charles Aka but halfback and captain Nanai Wane missed the conversation for a 4-0 which they held until full time.

Maip-Mulitaka Sports Association president Samas Yei said out of the 57 teams that showed interest, only 24 had registered but there was still space for eight more to register.

“We’re into the second round of the competition and we’ve planned for 32 teams but we still have space for eight more,” Yei said. He thanked National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop for recognizing the youths of the Hohola and other suburbs by supporting and sponsoring the competition.

