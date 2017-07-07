Rainy season to continue

RAIN is likely to continue affecting the Southern and Momase regions until mid-September or early November, according to the National Weather Service.

Likewise, Milne Bay, Northern and Morobe will continue to be affected by rain, said weather service assistant director Jimmy Gomoga yesterday.

Gomoga said rain has also affected general election polling in parts of these areas.

“People from these places must expect a long wet season with thunderstorms at times in between, but not too often,” he said.

