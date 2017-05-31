Raise issues directly with commission, teachers told

THE Teaching Service Commission has advised teachers to raise any grievances with the commission directly instead of going through the media.

Commission chairman Baran Sori was responding to a complaint by Lale Rose Bangofa, representing teachers in Enga, over the problems they faced regarding their appointments and postings.

Sori advised the teachers to use proper processes and procedures to raise their grievances with the commission so they could be resolved.

“The TSC is where all their grievances would be addressed accordingly,” he said.

Bangofa told The National earlier that she was one of the teachers displaced and later taken off the payroll. They have been trying for almost three years to get back into the system.

“I was the one stranded in a battle for the head teacher’s position in a primary school in Enga,” Bangofa said.

“When I found out that I had no option, I had to come down to confirm with the Teaching Service Commission and to seek assistance from them.”

