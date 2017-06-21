Rallies to end on Friday: EC

CAMPAIGNING for the 2017 general election ends at the stroke of midnight on Friday, but any candidate who continues to do so is unlikely to be penalised.

“The law is silent on that ….. so there’s no penalty,” Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato told The National.

He said that after this Friday, no public rallies or meetings were allowed. Candidates also should not use loudhailers, he said.

“There are no penalties but it’s all common sense,” he said, adding that they could however place flyers and posters near polling stations when polling got underway.

Gamato also has clarified that the polling date for Lae was Thursday, June 29 and not June 27, as many people had been led to believe. Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu said campaigning must stop a day before polling day.

Meanwhile, Gamato has clarified that the polling date for Lae is Thursday, June 29, and not June 27.

Like this: Like Loading...