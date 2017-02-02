Rama leaves soccer highs for rugby challenges

By JACK AMI

PAPUA New Guinea women’s soccer star Fatima Rama, pictured, is quitting football for rugby union.

This is a big loss to PNG women’s soccer as Rama was an impact player in the gold medal victory at the 2015 Pacific Games in Port Moresby.

Rama, 35, from Western told The National before leaving for Sydney on Monday with the PNG Palais for the HSBC World Sevens Series in the New South Wales capital, that she was turning her back on the sport that made her hit the limelight.

“This is a breakthrough for me to have secured a spot from other better players in the side,” she said of her inclusion in the women’s rugby team.

She said she made one of the toughest decisions of her life to quit soccer and take up rugby union.

“My inclusion in the Palais has motivated me to work harder and finally I was rewarded with a spot in the final team for my first international event.

“I will concentrate on playing rugby rather than soccer in my future career. “I have no regrets for quitting from soccer as there’s too much politicswhich has created instability in the sport.”

The Western lass was identified by national rugby selectors when she switched codes.

“I’m making my debut and looking forward for the challenge in my first international for the Palais.

“This will be real test for me and I’m determined to play well for the team and the country. Tour captain KymlieRapilla has described Rama as a strong ball runner and defender who is also faster than flashy Joanne Lagona in the wing position.

Rapilla said Rama was very good and tough and should use her height to complement her attacking.

“She has improved and was given the nod by the selectors and I believe she will give her best.”

