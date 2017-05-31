Ramu NiCo hits April target

THE nickel-cobalt project in Madang achieved another record high production in April, according to Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Limited.

The production record reached 108.3 per cent of design capacity metallurgical recovery – compared to 89.09 per cent in February which achieved high nickel production of 3008.77 tonnes.

In addition to production achievements, the nickel recovery maintained as high as 89.38 per cent while nickel grade of MHP (mix hydroxide product) was 38.49 per cent.

A company statement said the accumulative nickel production for the first four months of this year had reached 10,884t, amounting to 36.3 per cent of the annual target.

“Continuous dedication to management optimisation over past years has gained Ramu NiCo a leading position among laterite developers worldwide in terms of hydrometallurgy processing maturity and unit production cost control,” it said.

Ramu NiCo comprised an open-pit mine at Kurumbukari in the Bundi local level government, plus a modernised refinery in Basamuk, Raicoast district. They are connected by a 135km-long slurry pipeline.

The project produces nickel and cobalt intermediate product, in which the aggregate nickel metal accounts for 31,000tpa and cobalt 3,000tpa.

Since the resumption of operation last July, efforts were being put into improving processing stability and equipment availability.

“Initiatives to maintain equipment and facilities have been undertaken during the wet season since last November, underpinning significant improvement of equipment availability and plant running time.

“Going forward, priority will be directed to technical debottlenecking with key technical modification projects pushed ahead methodically in 2017 to ensure stable production.”

Like this: Like Loading...