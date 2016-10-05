Ramu NiCo workers gets free eye checks

MORE than 50 members of the Ramu NiCo management (MCC), employees and contracting workers had their eyes checked last Friday by specialists from the Fred Hollows Foundation PNG.

A team from the foundation based at the Modilon Hospital in Madang conducted the checks at Ramu NiCo’s Madang operation base.

The aim of the partnership was to ensure the employees of the Ramu NiCo project and its impacted area landowners at Kurumbukari in Usino-Bundi and Basamuk in Rai Coast district, had access to free eye checks, promoting healthy and a safe working environment for the workers.

The services included dispensing of glasses and referrals for complicated cases for surgical intervention.

Fred Hollows Foundation is a non-governmental organisation which has been partnering the Modilon General Hospital for 10 years in carrying out eyecare programmes in Madang and the country.

The foundation’s goal is to prevent avoidable and preventative blindness and restoring sight for the people.

It carries on the work of a special New Zealander, the late Professor Fred Hollows (1929-1993), an internationally acclaimed eye surgeon and social justice activist who championed the right of all people to quality and affordable eye care.

The foundation was established in Sydney, Australia, on Sept 3, 1992 just five months before Professor Fred Hollows passed away.

It has a vision of a world where no one is needlessly blind and to work to restore sight and end avoidable blindness across Asia, Africa and the Pacific.

