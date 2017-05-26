Rapatona ready to face giant Reds

By HENRY MORABANG

RAPATONA striker Rodney Mobiha knows what it takes to play Hekari United in the Southern Conference of the National Premier League competition.

“It will be very tough and it’s a mountain to climb against the champion football club,” he said.

Mobiha, who had a brief stint with Hekari, knows how the Reds take their game, and it would be tough for his young and unknown pack from Admiralty.

He values his first win over Amoana last week, which he said was a stepping stone for challenges ahead in round two of the Football Federation of PNG’s top-tier competition.

Mobiha has been a valuable member of PNG Kapuls squad until recently due to the creation of the new football body.

“I am sure as a team, the victory over Amoana last week will prepare us going into round two when we take on the PNG soccer giants in the opening game,” he said.

The former Kapuls flanker has been a standout player for the club since the start of the competition.

Despite losing matches, Mobiha always wears a smile at the opposing coach or players, showing his true sportsmanship.

Scoring Rapatona’s first goal and then later playing a part in Pettershen Elijah’s winning goal, Mobiha was a very satisfied player last weekend.

“It wasn’t our best game but we are happy with the three points.”

Rapatona coach Kisakiu Posman rated his team giant-killers.

“We have lost all our players to other teams but this team is new and we are just getting there,” the coach said.

Hekari coach Eric Komeng expect his senior players to lift against Rapatona.

Komeng, who was disappointed with last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Erema wants to restore some lost pride.

Southern – PNG Football Stadium: 1100 PKA Rapatona FC v Hekari Utd, 1300 Papaka FC v PRK Erema FC, 1500 Admiralty FC v FC Amoana; Northern – LFA Oval: 1300 Nawaeb v Markham, 1500 Welgris Morobe v Bulolo; Laiwaden Oval – 1500 Lahi Utd v Laiwaden FC.

