Rape and castration

YOUR report on Aug 31 on the rape of a 10-year-old girl has prompted me to suggest that the government needs to come up with a “tit for tat” law, meaning if a person rapes an under-aged girl and there is credible evidence to prove it, then the law must require that person to be castrated.

This law will send a message to would-be rapists to think twice before committing this sick crime.

Anyone who supports my suggestion should come out of his or her comfort zone and air his or her views on this senseless crime.

Chillie Peps

Lae

Morobe

