Rape suspect dies after being beaten

CENTRAL police commander Laimo Asi has called on people in the community not to take the law into their own hands but report criminal matters to police.

Asi made the call after a 22-year-old man died after being beaten by members of the community after he was accused of attempted rape of a 17-year-old girl.

“The incident occurred last Thursday just outside of Port Moresby at 14-Mile,” Asi said.

“The man, from Goroka and Buka, was attacked by members of the community after word of the attempted rape broke out.”

Asi said it was alleged that the girl was walking home from school when the suspect, armed with a knife, pulled her into the bush.

“She tried to fight him off and, in the event, sustained injuries. Some youths were walking nearby and heard the girl screaming and helped her.”

Asi said the suspect fled but was apprehended by members of the community and “was badly beaten up”.

They handed him over to the police after receiving serious body injuries”.

He was rushed to Port Moresby General Hospital Emergency but died on arrival.

Police are also investigating and treating the case as a murder.

