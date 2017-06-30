Rapid population growth a concern

HEALTH authorities who are in charge of monitoring birth rates in the country must conduct a special awareness for all the provinces from the rural and urban about the population growth.

The rapid growth should be a concern that the government must focus on.

Many non-governmental organization (NGO) and church group had come to the aid about this issues in the recent years until now but, government had not done something about it in terms of financial support to remote areas results in awareness only based in urban community.

A high percentage of the rate is mainly increasing in rural areas and suburban areas in the country where there is no proper awareness on family planning and also lack of skill worker to carry out this particular task.

Population growth is a concern and must be address by everyone because it will affect our future generation in terms of vision 2050 goals and further development of this nation in the future.

Frankie Aros Poros

