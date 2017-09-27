Rare butterfly species given hope

THE world’s largest butterfly, the Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing (Ornithoptera alexandrae), has been given a lifeline with a project led by two organisations, the Sime Darby Foundation and the Swallowtail and Birdwing Butterfly Trust.

It is one of the world’s most spectacular but severely endangered butterfly species and this initiative sees the creation of a captive breeding and release programme to create a sustainable future.

Although recognised as being under threat for more than four decades, and protected under PNG’s national laws and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, not enough has been done to save the legendary birdwing from encroaching agriculture, logging and illegal trade.

The butterfly is said to exist in densities of less than 10 females per square kilometre.

It is confined to pockets of suitable habitat, themselves a mere fraction of the palm oilproducing area around Popondetta in Northern.

With substantial funding from the Sime Darby Foundation in Malaysia and on-the-ground support from New Britain Palm Oil Ltd (NBPOL), a new laboratory will be built at NBPOL’s Higaturu estate, to be staffed by an entomologist and technicians.

The breeding and release programme, coupled with habitat enrichment and protection of remaining forest areas around the oil palm plantations, will pioneer a new approach to the butterfly’s conservation.

The partnership has the support of the Oro provincial government which uses the iconic Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing as its mascot.

Foundation chairman Tun Musa Hitam said they were confident that the project would have an indelible, sustainable impact on the conservation of the rarest butterflies in the world.

“The project will not only strive to conserve the butterfly but also to retain the butterfly’s natural habitat and support the livelihood of the local community.”

NBPOL chairman Henry Barlow, also a patron of the trust, said the conservation project took all aspects into account to ensure the project’s viability: habitat protection, a breeding programme and community development.

“We can see how the orangutan, tiger and giant panda conservation campaigns, when linked with habitat protection, can save whole ecosystems and the thousands of species that live there, including the iconic species that we love to see,” Barlow said.

“This butterfly is equally magnificent, and there are many unexplored ways in which research and operations in palm oil estates can help create a mosaic of natural refuges to enhance conservation and biodiversity.”

Trust chairman Dr Mark Collins, a former director of the UNEP World Conservation Monitoring Centre, said sustainable conservation required high quality, practical, on-the-ground conservation, with local communities and businesshouses working in partnership.

