Rare, exquisite vavara mask

THE National Museum and Art Gallery is housing more than 10,000 cultural objects from the length and breadth of Papua New Guinea.

This is the story of a vavara (also known as wawara or wowara).

The vavara is part of the funerary arts that associates with the Malangan or Malanggan ceremony.

Despite being a mortuary ceremony, several other activities such as announcements, repayments of debts, recognition of obligation, resolution of disputes, passing on rights of inheritance from one generation to the next and other activities occur during this time.

A malangan ceremony runs for several days and requires months and years of preparation. Of the ritual objects known for this type of ceremony, the Malangan mask is the most admired and identified to be more emblematic.

The vavara is rare and exquisite. Some researchers refer to it as a sun for reasons that it is big and round like the figure of a sun, while the villagers on Tabar Island refer to it as a flower.

If you visit the new exhibition at the National Museum and Art Gallery, you will find some of these beautiful sculptures in the Masterpiece Gallery and the Built on Culture Exhibition. It was collected in 1984 by anthropologist Dr Michael Gunn who researched the origin of this type of malangan on the northern part of New Ireland.

The tradition of making vavara has been around for more than 3000 years in the northern part of New Ireland. Gunn identified in his research that a vavara malangan is constructed beside the body of corpse in order to capture the spirit (virua) of person that is hovering close to his body.

The initial stages of construction involves preparation of bones and is a highly tabooed activity that is followed by a special meal provided for the workers to separate the early stage from the later stages of construction that were less tabooed.

“The vavara uses an art style that is completely different from other sub-traditions of a malangan,” Gunn said.

This flower-like malangan is made from cane, lime and ochre. It is made by weaving a coil of plaited fibre onto a radical array of canes. After weaving, it is then plastered with lime and painted with ochre in red, yellow and a little black. The red and yellow colours are usually plant pigments. A hole is left in the centre of the flower to allow for a petal-like form emerging from the centre to the edge of the figure. In place of the petal, a human skull is mounted to the centre of the figure. In some instances, the skull is sometimes replaced by a white disc worn by chiefs and known as a kapkap.

Vavara malangans are considered very powerful and dangerous. The “eye” and “throat” of a vavara is attributed with power.

That is why, after it is built, the object is covered and hidden with traditional coconut mat before being displayed to the public.

