Rascals pretend to be Eda Ranu employees to burgle

CRIMINALS in the city have come up with a different approach to carry out their activities lately.

They are wearing Eda Ranu uniforms pretending to be employees of the water company to entering customers’ homes to get meter readings and to deliver water bills just to rob them.

Eda Ranu has advised customers that they should seek identification of meter readers.

Also Write down plate numbers of vehicles used by the meter readers.

Managing director Henry Mokono said consumers have a right to deny access to meter readers if they failed to present any form of identification.

He was referring to recent reports of criminal activities carried out by thieves wearing their uniforms to rob customers.

The company has taken administrative measures to make sure its employees have identification cards issued.

They have been told to dress properly and clearly mark all their vehicles.

“Eda Ranu a state-owned entity and prides itself in its identity and relationships.

“It has formed over the years with its consumers throughout the city and the surrounding Motu-Koita and settlement communities,” the CEO said.

“The management will not hesitate to use the full brunt of the law on perpetrators who are caught using uniforms to commit crimes and serious offences.”

“The management is also condemning in the strongest terms the use of identity for such activities.”

Meanwhile, Mokono is calling on consumers to be vigilant and smart.

He encouraged consumers to properly verify identifications before allowing company employees to their premises for monthly meter readings and bill deliveries.

Consumers are urged to contact the Eda Ranu office on the following numbers for verification if in doubt, Bemobile: 7564 2933/7564 2987 or Telikom: 78020352 or 7802 0352 or 312 2133 or 312 2100 or email info@edaranu.com.pg or on their Facebook page.

