Rate of population growth a worry for government

PAPUA New Guinea’s population of nearly eight million people is the largest in the Pacific Islands. It is seven million more than next-in-line Fiji, with a population of just less than one million.

Records at the National Statistical Office say the population of PNG has reached 7,275,324. This is the total from the 2011 census.

About 39 per cent of the population live in the Highlands region, followed by Momase with 26 per cent. Southern and Island regions make up 20 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

The annual growth for PNG has increased steadily from 2.2 per cent in 1980 and currently stands at 3.1 per cent.

The Highlands and Island regions have annual growth higher than the national average.

Sex ratio (number of males to every 100 females) has remained steady at 108 according to the last census.

Likewise, the household size is 5.3 persons, a slight increase from 5.2 as reported in the 2000 census.

Of the 22 provinces, Morobe has almost 9.3 per cent of the country’s total population – with a total population of 674, 810 in the 2011 census.

Eastern Highlands and the Southern Highlands (minus Hela) are the other two most populated provinces – in excess of half a million.

Significant increase in population is noted mostly for provinces in the Highlands and Islands.

However this is not the case for the provinces in Momase where the population growth rate is comparatively lower.

Since 1980, the population of PNG has more than doubled – from 3 million to 7.3 million – in a matter of 31 years.

The growth rate is now a concern for the Prime Minister Peter O’Neill who says the country’s population is growing at an alarming rate and the government is finding it increasingly difficult to cope.

“Having more than one million kids every four years is unsustainable for any nation, especially a nation like ours where we have huge challenges: infrastructure needs, schools, hospitals, education, and roads and bridges that are needed right across the country,” he said at the government department heads’ meeting at Keapara in Rigo, Central, on Friday.

The government might not be able to provide that if the population continues to increase.

He is suggesting that young people should be discouraged from having children.

“I know it is hard to sometime stop these things that people enjoy. But you have to stop having children. You don’t necessarily have to have children while you’re having fun,” O’Neill said.

There is no better way to address it than educating our children to delay having children. And of course, sometimes we have to encourage our young people to delay getting married.

It is becoming a common sight to see young couples getting married early, have no secured decent employment, have not finished their university or tertiary education, are not skilled, do not have an income to look after the child that they bring into this world.

The burden most times fall back on the parents.

The general trend worldwide is that as more women get an education and enter the workforce, they marry and start having children later in life.

An interesting analysis of US Census data from 2000 shows women who waited to have kids had significantly higher salaries than women of the same age, with the same level of education, who had kids earlier.

That however should not be used as on the scale as an apple to apple comparison against PNG.

One can only conclude that the analysis of US Census data turned to be that way because of education.

Not just any education but quality education from the urban to rural schools.

Many definitions of quality in education exist, testifying to the complexity and multifaceted nature of the concept.

Quality education highlights a lot of things

Quality education includes outcomes that encompass knowledge, skills and attitudes, and are linked to national goals for education and positive participation in society.

Unless the young population are educated to a standard to understand the advantages and disadvantages of having children very early in life, the population of PNG will continue to increase as an alarming rate.

Like this: Like Loading...