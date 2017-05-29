Rate of roll update in Hela only 20 percent: Potape

THE success rate of the upgrade of the common roll in Hela is only 20 percent, says Governor Francis Potape.

Potape told The National that Assistant Returning Officers were updating the rolls without going to the local level

governments(LLGs) and consulting the people.

“If the success rate is 20 percent across the Highlands and throughout the country then it would be a total failure.

“The roll updating will be a total waste of taxpayers’ money,” he said.

He said the next government should look at improving the common roll.

He said that assistant returning officers campaigning for candidates was a breach of the Electoral Commission’s code of ethics which the commission should immediately address.

“If the election goes wrong in the Highlands, it will be the Electoral Commission agents (to blame) and not the people or candidates.”

He called on the agents to maintain honesty and neutrality.

“I am calling on the Electoral Commissioner to look into these and send someone from the headquarters to oversee the elections in Hela,” Potape said.

