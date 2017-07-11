Rations run out as forces wait for extraction

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

FOOD supplies for security forces in remote Teleformin areas of West Sepik have run out after a delay in transporting them to the Teleformin station, provincial police commander Superintendent Robert Gesa said yesterday.

“I have now advised them to get food from the village stores on credit basis and we will later sort out with the store owners,” he said.

“The villagers are also supplying them with food from their gardens.”

Gesa said he was worried for the 16 members as they were still stranded in Oksapmin and Namea local level government without food supplies.

“The polling ended last week and they are still there with the ballot boxes,” he said.

“They were deployed there on June 26 with limited rations and allowances. However, Gesa said polling in the Teleformin electorate was complete and they were waiting for transport.

“Polling in Nuku and Vanimo-Green has been completed and counting for Nuku will start today.

“Only polling in east Aitape in the Aitape-Lumi electorate is continuing,” Gesa said.

Gesa said counting for regional seats was expected to start tomorrow.

