Raukele, United keen to unseat Hoods

THE International Training Institute T20 Cricket Trophy competition rolls into its third week as defending premiers, Swire Shipping Hoods remain unbeaten.

In the premier men’s, Hoods are closely followed by the dangerous Dulux United and Pure Water Raukele, who have recruited well over the off-season. Both are also unbeaten.

This round presents the opportunity for Raukele or United to top the table, with Hoods on bye while Wanderers, Coasters, Big Rooster Kempa and IBS Poreporena have the opportunity to register their first win of the season.

Teams such as Poreporena, Raukele and United will be looking to put in better performances this season as they have underperformed given the talent at their disposal.

The unfortunate dilemma faced by POMCA is the shortage of ovals that has already limited the number of games that can be played in the junior and lower grades.

This weekend also sees the start of the ITI women’s trophy.

The return of the successful PNG Lewa’s team that conquered the ICC EAP T20 qualifiers in Japan will be a boost to a majority of the clubs.

Ten have been nominated, with POMCA enforcing a compulsory rule of premier teams fielding a women’s and an U18’s team. Again this season the strong favourites are the Hanuabada teams in Dulux United and IBS Poreporena but the other finalists, Swire Shipping Hoods and Coasters CC, shouldn’t be written off.

ITI Trophy – Premier Men’s: Sat – 2.30pm IBS Poreporena CC vs Big Rooster Kempa CC; Sun – 11am Coasters CC vs Wanderers CC, 2.30pm Pure Water Raukele CC vs Dulux United CC

* All matches at Amini Park, Pitch 1

Like this: Like Loading...