Re-opening of section of highway depends on dept: Kunda

By ZACHERY PER

THE re-opening of the Chimbu section of the Highlands Highway depends on the Works Department, officials say.

Simbu provincial administrator Joe Kunda and provincial police commander acting Superintendent David Seine Jnr said the onus of repairing the road lay with the Works Department.

Kunda visited the site on Sunday with Simbu provincial works committee chairman Thomas Bare. They appealed to locals at Guo and Wandi to stop harassing people crossing to the other side of the landslide to continue their journeys.

He said the people of Simbu were known for showing respect to other people.

“Let’s put ourselves in the shoes of these other people traveling long distances and crossing the landslide. We have got to maintain our reputation and good name. I strongly appeal to you all to show respect,” Kunda said.

Seine said he and Kunda were waiting for Works officers to reopen the road.

“Security is not an issue at the landslide site at Guo. We need to immediately open up the access. People and businesses cannot be held up to suffer,” he said.

The landslip was about 10 metres wide and more than 100 metres long.

