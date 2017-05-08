Reach out to communities, midwives told

A female obstetrics and gynaecology specialist Dr Delly Babona told midwives in East New Britain their role was not only restricted to the labour ward but they must reach out to communities and advocate on maternal health issues.

Babona, who is serving at St Mary’s Vunapope Hospital in Kokopo, ENB, joined midwives from the hospital, Butuwin, Paparatava and Kerevat Health centres to mark the International Midwifery Day last Friday.

She said child bearing was a moment filled with emotions of fear, anxiety and unconditional bonds between parents.

She said maternal mortality was one of the health indicators and there was vast disparity between developing and developed countries and with the line of duties of a midwife, maternal health statistics were important.

“These are facts we must face to realise how important our job is when that particular patient is annoying you because you are up 16 hours straight.”

Babona said a health facility may have fancy equipment but if maternal mortality was high, it was a bad reflection on the health care system.

“Unless we prevent preventable deaths, our health care system quality will remain low.

Your work in the labour ward does not stop there; you have to make a difference in your lives in your communities by knowing your job and statistics,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...