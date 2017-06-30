Reaching out through the Christian ministry

Story and pictures by DEMAS TIEN

LAST Sunday, as polling was happening at the Rigo District in Central, another group was also getting attention in the area.

The group was the Pamili Ministry, of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, which has been reaching out to people on the fringes of society.

Like all travellers who attempt the drive to Rigo from Port Moresby, the road journey for the 40 members of Pamili Ministry began at 4am, early enough for them to make their appointments at three villages.

The theme of the visit was “Sharing God’s love with families” and to do that through literature, donations, songs and other forms of support.

After four hours of driving along the popular Magi Highway, the group – which included visitors and nursing students from the Pacific Adventist University (PAU) – arrived at Alepa village.

Fewer than 1000 people live there. After the introductions were made, family visits were done by some members of the group, free medical checkups were provided by the nursing students, and donations of clothes were made.

One of the highlights of the visit was a meeting with a pioneer missionary and two of her children. Gani Magu, 94, was one of the first Seventh-Day Adventist Church missionaries.

Two of her children, Rubi Rua, and Wina Magu, were with her when the group went around to their home. Her husband, who was a primary school teacher turned missionary, passed away in 2013.

Gani has over 20 great grandchildren from her six children. There are three other women in the village who are about the same age as her.

The ministry had an interactive session with the villagers at Alepa for about three hours and then drove to Inuma village.

There, the team visited Inuma Elementary School where the students and headmaster Sibbie Davabbie received two boxes of children’s reading books and a bookshelf.

Ministry representative Stella Sumaien encouraged the students to read to broaden their knowledge.

The headmaster, who is the only teacher in the school and teaches three classes, said they need teachers and a new classroom.

The SDA group soon left Inuma and travelled on to Toule Primary School where they met deputy headmaster Avi Kivali and senior teacher Moses Galwa. The ministry team gave them books to add to the school’s library collection.

The deputy headmaster told the group of some of the challenges the school was facing including shortage of learning materials and the poor state of the dormitories and classrooms.

Group member Melkie Anton told the teachers that they were working on a project that will deliver reading books to elementary and primary schools, and that has started with Inuma and Toule.

Pamili Ministry focuses on the families and its members are young professionals from all walks of life. The group was formed last year.

It aims to support and bolster the people’s need to grow spiritually, physically, socially and mentally. As part of the gospel commission, the ministry illustrates God’s love by reaching out to families and pointing them to Jesus Christ.

