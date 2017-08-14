Read more with young children, principal says

ONE of the primary benefits of reading to toddlers, pre-schoolers and young children is a higher ability for learning in general, a head mistress says.

Relly Manning, head mistress for Rabaul Play School in Kokopo, East New Britain, said this at the conclusion of National Book Week activities at the school on Friday.

Despite the downpour, children came out dressed as their favourite cartoon or book characters.

The school marked National Book Week with poetry writing, reading, role plays and the younger students learnt about the different parts of a book.

Manning said students were encouraged to dress up in their favourite book or cartoon character to show that they understood and what they read or watched.

She said the theme “Libraries for Nation Building” reminded schools that it was important to have a lot of books and a proper library in

place to encourage students to read.

Manning said it was unfortunate the province did not have a public library like in the past and the education division must look into this matter.

