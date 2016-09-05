Reading gives children proper start: Author

READING gives children a head start when they go to school, says Crocodile prize winner Iriani Wanma.

She launched her book at a book fair organised by the Buk Bilong Pikinini libraries.

The 26-year-old from Kairuku in Central wrote the children’s book titled Oa The Grasshopper And Kaipa The Caterpillar which won the prestigious Crocodile award in 2014.

Wanma told The National that reading was empowering when it came to young minds.

She thanked her editor and Buk Bilong Piknini for hosting the event.

The book fair was held at Murray barracks in Port Moresby last Saturday.

The highlight of the event was when Wanma read her book to a group of children.

Wanma also signed and sold seven boxes of her books. She plans to continue writing about the adventures of Oa The Grasshopper And Kaipa The Caterpillar.

