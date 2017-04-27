Ready to play

By ISAAC LIRI

THE revamped Digicel Cup rugby league competition was launched yesterday at Vision City in Port Moresby with confirmation of eight teams.

The teams at the launch were reigning premiers Lae Tigers, Agmark Gurias, Enga Mioks, Mendi Muruks, Hela Wigmen, Waghi Tumbe, Goroka Lahanis and Port Moresby Vipers.

Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition board chairman Adrian Chow was on hand to receive the trophy from defending champions Lae Tigers.

“We are happy to launch the much-anticipated rugby league competition, which is now managed under the new PNGNRLC name,” Chow said.

Our board and the supporters of the game are pleased to see the season start this weekend and I believe the excitement will take hold of the fans across the country as the games begin.

“This is our national competition and it offers opportunities and challenges.

“As the new chairman, we will do all we can to spread the ability and participation of the sport and using it to raise awareness of the development of the game,” he said.

Chow thanked all the supporting stakeholders behind the competition ensuring the kick-off takes place this weekend.

Chow said only eight teams had successfully nominated and been accepted to take part this year from the 11 teams that competed last season.

It is understood that the Gulf Isapea and the TNA Lions, who both declined to be part of the new competition on principle, were not considered while the Hagen Eagles were excluded because of unresolved issues surrounding their preliminary final loss to the Gurias last year where their fans and a club official attacked referee Aaron Henry, in violent scenes at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

Chow however claimed that more than eight teams had expressed their interest to participate in the 2017 season but those who were not considered had “sponsorship issues” and failed to meet “other minimum requirements” and dropped out as a result.

In spite of the reduction in numbers, Chow was confident the competition would still be a success and attract the following it had over the years. The opening round of the PNGNRLC kicks off on Sunday with games scheduled for Lae, Goroka, Port Moresby and Wabag.

Fixtures: Sun, April 30 – Lahanis v Tumbe (Goroka), Tigers v Gurias (Lae), Wigmen v Muruks (Port Moresby), Mioks v Vipers (Wabag).

